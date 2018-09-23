Faqir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman felicitates Saudi Arabia on National Day

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy unique and special relations of friendship, harmony, faith and brotherhood and these relations are based on common religious, historical, social and cultural ties and have withstood the test of time.

Faqir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, custodian of Eidgah shrine and Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman stated this in their message on the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He extended the warmest and heartiest felicitations to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, the custodian of Two Holy Mosques, the royal family and people of Saudi Arabia.

The custodian of Eidgah shrine said that under the sagacious leadership and significant role of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman at the international forums, Saudi Arabia took giant strides as an independent, prosperous and strong Islamic state, which is always ready to help and support Muslims where in the world.

“Saudi Arabia’s stability and security is a guarantee of the stability of the international energy and economic system. Saudi Arabia has always played the most significant and vital role for the welfare of the humanity,” he commented.

“We have special love and reverence for Saudi Arabia, which is the most sacred land for people of Pakistan. The religious affinity is the greatest source of inspiration for all of us. People of Pakistan have special love and respect for the sacred places in Saudi Arabia and are always ready to sacrifice everything for the safety, security and solidarity of Saudi Arabia,” he said about Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

