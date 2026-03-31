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Faisal Zahid Malik re-elected member of APNS Executive Committee

By News desk|Apr 01, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Faisal Malik Appointed Fpccis Convener On Media Broadcasting

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, has been re-elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), reaffirming his role in one of the country’s most influential media bodies.

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer