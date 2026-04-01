Fpcci Pushes Joint Business Group To Boost Pakistan China Trade Under Cpec 2 0

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Sun Yan, visited the FPCCI Lahore Regional Office to discuss strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and China. A high-level consultative meeting was held with Pakistan’s business leadership, chaired by Mr. Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI.

Mr. Zaki Aijaz proposed the establishment of a Joint Business Working Group to enhance effective collaboration and invited Chinese companies to relocate industries to Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He highlighted tax incentives, duty-free import of machinery, and GSP+ status as key competitive advantages of Pakistan. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China both sides emphasized accelerating CPEC 2.0, focusing on industrial development, technology transfer, and business-to-business partnerships.