Chinese envoy highlights need for expanding CPEC vision as key agreements signed in federal capital

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, took center stage at the Annual Awards Ceremony for Outstanding Pakistani and Chinese Staff of CPEC Projects 2026, underscoring Beijing’s firm commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation under an upgraded China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Addressing the ceremony as Guest of Honour, the Chinese envoy emphasized that CPEC is entering a new phase of development, with cooperation expanding beyond infrastructure into critical sectors such as agriculture, mining, and social development. He noted that growing agricultural trade and rising mineral exports reflect the strengthening economic synergy between the two countries, adding that joint efforts are now focused on building value chains to unlock Pakistan’s resource potential.

Highlighting the shift towards people-centric development, Ambassador Jiang pointed to a series of livelihood-focused initiatives in health, education, and community development. He said these smaller, targeted interventions are designed to directly benefit local populations while reinforcing people-to-people ties—an essential pillar of the Pakistan-China partnership. The ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, celebrated the contributions of professionals from both countries working on CPEC projects across Pakistan, recognizing their role in advancing one of the region’s most significant economic collaborations.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, in his address, highlighted the transformative impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s development landscape. He noted that 43 projects worth approximately $25 billion have been completed, contributing nearly 9,000 Megawatts to the national grid and significantly improving energy security and infrastructure. The minister said CPEC is now transitioning into Phase II, focusing on industrialization, innovation, and inclusive growth. He outlined that the new phase will be guided by a Five-Year Action Plan (2025–2029), aligned with the government’s URAAN Pakistan framework, with priorities including Special Economic Zones, digital collaboration under the Digital Silk Road, renewable energy, and climate resilience.