Faisal Malik meets Mubeen Jumani, discusses flood relief efforts

Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, met former caretaker minister for local government, housing, town planning, and rehabilitation, Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, on Wednesday to discuss the recent floods in Sindh and the devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries exchanged views on the ongoing relief operations and the broader challenges posed by climate change, which has intensified the frequency and impact of natural disasters across Asia. Jumani said the recent rains had underscored the urgency of collective action and resilience in the face of environmental crises.

He added that the people of Sindh, like those in other parts of the country, have suffered heavily from the destruction of homes, crops, and infrastructure, but the spirit of unity among the nation remained strong. “The nation is united to help rain and flood affectees,” he said, expressing confidence that relief efforts would continue to gather momentum with the support of both government institutions and civil society. The former minister also stressed that global environmental changes are creating unprecedented challenges for countries in the region.

He noted that Asian nations, including Pakistan, remain highly vulnerable to floods, heatwaves, and other extreme weather events, which demand greater international cooperation as well as strong local preparedness. Faisal Zahid Malik, while acknowledging the scale of the crisis, praised the efforts of the armed forces and other rescue teams working on the ground. He said their commitment to saving lives and delivering relief to affected families had provided hope in difficult times.

“The armed forces are doing well to rescue with the ongoing flood relief operation across the country,” he remarked. The Pakistan Observer chief further highlighted the important role of philanthropists and community leaders in amplifying the plight of flood victims. He urged charitable organisations, donors, and the private sector to continue mobilising resources for food, shelter, and medical care in hard-hit areas. “Philanthropists should highlight the flood situation,” Mr Malik said, stressing that greater awareness and advocacy could help draw attention to the scale of human suffering and bring in more assistance from within Pakistan and abroad.