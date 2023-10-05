The third meeting of the Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation was held in China with the presence of representatives of Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and some other countries.

Speaking at the meeting, the acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, emphasized economic cooperation, transit, regional connection and increasing trade between countries.

Muttaqi added that in the past two years, the Islamic Emirate has been able to make good progress in the fields of regional communication, energy transfer from Afghanistan, trade and transit.

“Afghanistan cooperates regarding any step that connects Afghanistan with the countries of the region, in the security and stability fields,” the acting foreign minister said.

“These meetings will lead to more understanding between the countries of the region and members of this meeting, which will benefit Afghanistan in the field of business, investment and transit,” the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Amir Khan Muttaqi further stated during the meeting that efforts are being made to start work on large economic projects such as TAPI and Trans-Afghan, and he asked the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to support these projects.

“Meetings with neighbors regarding commercial and political issues are very important, but the promises that are made in the meetings should be implemented,” economist Samiullah Ahmadzai told TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said representatives of the Islamic Emirate should try to attract more investment to Afghanistan in regional meetings.

“Each trip to foreign countries is significant to attract foreign investors to Afghanistan, and we hope that opportunities in the economic sector should be explained,” said Mohammad Yunus Momand, the first deputy of the ACCI.

The acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in separate meetings with Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Trans-Himalaya Forum, discussed strengthening bilateral relations, upgrading the level of diplomatic relations, trade corridors and regional stability.

“The Islamic Emirate should interact with the international community, so that half-finished projects or projects that are about to start will start,” Asif Stanikzai, an economist, told TOLOnews.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation hosted by China was held on Wednesday and Thursday, and the countries of China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Mongolia participated in it.