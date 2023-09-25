NESTLED in the heart of southern Africa lies Botswana, a landlocked country with a significant strategic location that has not only shaped its history but also contributed to its economic prosperity. As an international expert on the Belt and Road Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), I recently had the privilege of visiting this remarkable nation, and my journey left me astounded by its beauty, culture, and progress. Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, is often referred to as the “Diamond City of the World,” and rightfully so. The country boasts a rich history of diamond production, making it one of the world’s leading diamond producers. This glittering legacy has played a pivotal role in Botswana’s economic growth and development, transforming it from one of the world’s poorest nations at independence to a thriving middle-income country today.

The city of Gaborone itself is a testament to Botswana’s success story. It exudes an air of cleanliness, calmness, and peace that is truly awe-inspiring. The streets are well-maintained, and the cityscape is adorned with lush greenery, giving it a unique charm that sets it apart from other urban centres. One of the most remarkable aspects of Botswana is its people. Botswana’s citizens are renowned for their friendliness, happiness, and strong work ethic. During my stay, I had the privilege of interacting with locals who were always ready to greet me with a warm smile and engage in meaningful conversations. One admirable habit I observed among the people of Botswana is their dedication to starting their day early and adhering to a disciplined schedule. This commitment to a balanced daily routine not only contributes to their productivity but also sets a positive example for healthy living.

Botswana’s cultural richness is evident in its people’s hospitality, peaceful nature, and deep patriotism. Visitors are welcomed with open arms, and the nation’s unity and love for their homeland shine through in their everyday interactions. No visit to Botswana is complete without indulging in its delectable cuisine. The country is renowned for having some of the world’s finest beef, and it is a leading exporter to Europe. My culinary journey led me to the Botswana Craft Centre, where I had the pleasure of savouring traditional meat dishes in a culturally immersive environment. The flavours were nothing short of extraordinary, a testament to Botswana’s commitment to preserving its culinary heritage. Botswana’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its people and natural resources. The country boasts a well-maintained and extensive network of roads and infrastructure. My journey to Botswana began at the Gaborone International Airport, a model of convenience and cleanliness. The airport staff were incredibly friendly and helpful, ensuring a seamless start to my adventure in this enchanting country. Safety is paramount in Botswana, and my visits to government institutions, offices, and hospitals reaffirmed this commitment. The cleanliness and efficiency of these establishments reflect the nation’s dedication to providing a high quality of life for its citizens and visitors alike.

Botswana’s allure extends beyond its people and economic strengths; it also stands as a custodian of some of the world’s most breathtaking natural treasures. With a commitment to conservation and sustainability, Botswana has preserved its pristine wilderness areas, including the Okavango Delta, Chobe National Park, and Moremi Game Reserve. These ecological wonders are a testament to Botswana’s dedication to environmental protection and responsible tourism. Visitors to Botswana have the privilege of experiencing the splendour of its wildlife, from majestic elephants to elusive big cats, in their natural habitats. As an advocate for sustainable development, I was heartened by Botswana’s efforts to balance economic growth with the preservation of its ecological riches, aligning with the global agenda for a more sustainable and harmonious world. As an international expert on the Belt and Road Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals, I couldn’t help but notice the vast business opportunities that Botswana has to offer. The country’s friendly business environment, combined with its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure, makes it a prime destination for investors looking to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships.

At the helm of Botswana’s journey towards progress stands President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, a visionary leader, and his talented team, tirelessly dedicated to the nation’s development. Their commitment is exemplified through Vision 2036, which aligns seamlessly with the transformative shifts of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing inclusivity, sustainable development, and economic transformation. This visionary roadmap is constructed upon four robust pillars: Sustainable Economic Development, Human and Social Development, Sustainable Environment, and Governance and Peace. Together, these pillars reflect Botswana’s steadfast dedication to fostering equitable growth, nurturing its people, preserving its ecological treasures, and upholding principles of good governance and peace, painting a compelling portrait of a nation earnestly striving towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. President Masisi’s leadership and his team’s unwavering commitment to Vision 2036 serve as an inspiring example of harmonizing national goals with the global agenda, embodying the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

My journey through Botswana was a truly enlightening experience. This remarkable country, with its rich history, friendly people, and commitment to progress, has left an indelible mark on my heart. Botswana’s story is one of resilience, development, and an unwavering dedication to building a bright and sustainable future. It is a shining gem in the heart of southern Africa, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to explore its wonders and share its story with the world. Botswana, I will carry your beauty and spirit with me wherever I go, and I look forward to witnessing your continued growth and success on the global stage.

—The writer is a distinguished international expert specializing in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Afghanistan, Central Asia and President of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD).

