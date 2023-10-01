The defence analysts have termed the blast in Mastung on Eid Milad-un-Nabi another heinous design of inimical forces to spread anarchy in the country. In a joint statement here, the analysts expressed that the Eid Milad procession near Khalid Mosque in Mastung was attacked by anti-Islam and anti-national elements.

They said those who targeted innocent citizens on the holy occasion could neither be Muslims nor Pakistani. “Our eternal enemy who is always looking to harm Pakistan wants to divert our and the world’s attention from its internal and external problems by doing such terrorist incidents,” the Defence Analysts said.

Recently, the Indian government and RAW have been directly involved in the killing of Sikhs in Canada, due to which they are being called a terrorist state in the world and are under extreme pressure. It cannot be ignored that giving dollars to TTP, Daesh, etc., to spread unrest in Pakistan, as India has used such lousy tactics many times before, the analysts said.

Pakistan has seen irrefutable evidence of terrorism in Balochistan before – Kulbushan Yadav, the Indian spy has been caught red-handed doing terrorism in Balochistan.

“We must remember. TTP, Daesh and Baloch terrorists are the tools of the enemy and operate from Afghanistan and do not miss any opportunity to do any nefarious work for dollars which also supports their cause. We should have no doubt that our eternal enemy is directly or indirectly behind these anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan activities,” they maintained.—APP