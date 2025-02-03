New parking charges announced for Dubai’s Al Sufouh 2 [Feb 2025]

DUBAI – The parking fee structure for Zone F of Al Sufouh 2 in neighbourhoold of Dubai has been revised with immediate effect.

Parkin PJSC, the public operator firm in Dubai, made the announcement in a social media post. It has also informed most of the residents and employees in the area visa SMS about changes in the parking fee.

The revised parking fee will put an impact on motorists in areas such as TECOM, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City.

Latest Parking Charges for Zone F

Following is new parking fee in Zone F:

Dirham 2 for 30 minutes

Dirham 4 for 1 hour

Dirham 8 for 2 hours

Dirham 12 for 3 hours

Dirham 16 for 4 hours

Dirham 20 for 5 hours

Dirham 24 for 6 hours

Dirham 28 for 7 hours

Dirham 32 for 24 hours

Zone F covers key business and education hubs, including Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City.

Al Sufouh 2 houses business and education hubs as it is dubbed as corporate area known for futuristic skyscrapers at science-focused Dubai Internet City and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Concerts and food festivals are also held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre while high-end hotels offer a perfect view of the Palm Jumeirah.