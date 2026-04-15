Iran greets COAS Asim Munir, Mohsin Naqvi with high-level reception; See Pictures

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Muunir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have reached Tehran along with a delegation as part of the ongoing mediation efforts. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced as the delegation will hold talks with the Iranian leadership on Middle East tensions.

Pakistan is making efforts to set the stage for the resumption of talks between Iran and the US.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that messages are being exchanged continuously through Pakistani mediation as efforts intensify to sustain the truce and move toward a more comprehensive peace agreement.

Iran has also indicated that broader regional diplomatic engagement is underway, including indirect communication with the United States, as part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain stability.

According to Baghaei, Iran continues to receive messages through Pakistani intermediaries, and Tehran’s position on the matter remains clear.

He also stated that there is a strong possibility of a Pakistani delegation visiting Iran to advance the negotiation process, which is expected to focus on achieving a comprehensive ceasefire.