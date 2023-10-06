ISLAMABAD – The European Parliament has voted to roll over the rules on generalized scheme of preferences (GSP) which have been designed to help developing countries including Pakistan.

GSP Plus regulations have now been extended till 2027. Parliament voted with 561 in favour, five against and two abstention to extend current rules on the scheme of generalized tariff preferences.

Minister for Commerce Gohar Ijaz also shared the development on X, saying: “Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that the EU MEPs have decided to roll over the rules on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) till 2027. The European Council is expected to give its final approval for the extension of the current Scheme soon”.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s commitments under the Scheme for the betterment of all. I wish to thank the EU Parliament for living upto its commitment to facilitate trade from developing countries,” he said.