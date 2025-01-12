Chairman NHA visits Rescue 1122 Punjab Headquarters

NHA is working on a comprehensive plan of action to ensure safety of the commuters on National Highways and Motorways.

Provision of emergency services to the commuters on National Highways and Motorways to minimise loss of lives as outcome of any accident is the integral part of this this plan. In order to give concrete shape to the emergency services provision plan of action, Chairman NHA visited the headquarters of Rescue 1122. Chairman NHA Muhammad Shaheryar Sultan shared the vision of the Federal Minister for Communications regarding placement of Rescue 1122 emergency services at all National Highways and Motorways across the country in collaboration with provincial emergency departments.

The Chairman on the occasion said that every human life is important. In case of any accident, prompt emergency services can help save lives. It is the top most priority of NHA to work tirelessly to minimise accidents on roads and provide emergency services in case of accidents. DG Rescue 1122 provided briefing about operations of 1122 addressing key achievements and operational issues.

It was also briefed that out of 74 locations, ambulances have been stationed at 44 locations. The remaining 30 locations were indicated for placement of ambulances.

The Chairman NHA assured that NHA will take all possible measures and help out this purpose and instructed Member Central Zone NHA for liason with Rescue 1122 team to achieve the target oriented goal for this purpose.

The Chairman NHA commended the dedication and professionalism of Rescue 1122 personnel and expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of Rescue 1122 personnel in safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.

Rescue 1122 teams displayed physical demonstrations on the department’s operational activities.

The demonstration activities included response times and call volumes, deployment of resources (ambulances, fire engines, rescue teams) and emergency medical services (EMS) provision.