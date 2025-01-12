AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong to participate in Asian Financial Forum

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, here on Saturday departed for Hong Kong to participate in the 18th Asian Financial Forum.

During his visit, he would meet with key officials from major Asian financial institutions, as well as high-ranking government officials, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Aurangzeb is scheduled to address the Asian Financial Forum, where he will provide an overview of Pakistan’s economic landscape.

He will also engage with Chinese officials, financial sector experts, professionals, investors and business leaders to discuss potential investment opportunities.

Additionally, Aurangzeb will meet with the heads of China International Capital Corporation Limited, China New Energy and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He will also hold talks with John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

According to statement, the minister would also give interviews to selected international and Asian media outlets, including Bloomberg and Nikkei Asia.—APP

Recomended

