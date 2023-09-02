Samsung remained most selling mobile phone company in Pakistan as the demand for smartphones continue to increase in this digital world. In light of demand and inflaiton, Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including S10 are expensive.

Federal authorities slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy S10

Passport Rs52,960 ID Card Rs63,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Passport Rs53,450 ID Card Rs63,615

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Passport Rs30,450 ID Card Rs36,250

Galaxy S10 Latest Price September Update

Samsung S10 is available at price of Rs144,999 in September 2023