Samsung remained most selling mobile phone company in Pakistan as the demand for smartphones continue to increase in this digital world. In light of demand and inflaiton, Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including S10 are expensive.
Federal authorities slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax
Samsung Galaxy S10
|Passport
|Rs52,960
|ID Card
|Rs63,020
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|Passport
|Rs53,450
|ID Card
|Rs63,615
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Passport
|Rs30,450
|ID Card
|Rs36,250
