Akhunzada Fazle Haq Mardan

Nusrat Aara, Local Resource Person of the Jazba Program of South Asia Partnership Pakistan, said that to ensure 33% representation of women in national, provincial and local governments, political parties should be obliged to fill the seats of local councils of national and provincial seats.

Also include the nomination of five percent women, appropriate legal and practical measures to ensure equal participation of women in decision-making to run local governments. She expressed these views while presenting the Charter of Demand in a ceremony organized in Mardan regarding “Women’s political, economic and social issues as a guarantee of national development” organized by the Jazba Program of South Asia Partnership Pakistan.

Former MPA Shahida Waheed of Awami National Party, Ravasia Shahnaz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Shehryar of Pakistan Peoples Party, Rehana Shakeel of Awami Workers Party and Hasan Hassahs