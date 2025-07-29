Environmental emergency demands media attention now

AS Pakistan faces one of the most alarming environmental crises in its history, the silence from mainstream media is both deafening and dangerous.

From unprecedented floods that displaced millions to the persistent toxic smog blanketing major cities, the country is reeling under the weight of climate change. Yet, in the midst of this environmental emergency, the nation’s leading news channels and print outlets appear more focused on political showdowns and celebrity scandals than on the very survival of our ecosystems.

The absence of consistent and in-depth coverage of environmental issues reflects a disturbing trend in the priorities of mainstream media. While breaking news scrolls tirelessly update the latest political statements or court proceedings, issues such as deforestation, glacier melting, air and water pollution and waste mismanagement are relegated to the sidelines if addressed at all. The media’s failure to contextualize extreme weather events or ecological decline within the larger framework of climate change has left much of the public unaware of the speed and severity of the threat.

Consider Lahore and Faisalabad, where hazardous smog levels have become a seasonal health hazard. Despite the life-threatening implications, television coverage is often limited to brief traffic updates or shallow weather reports. The deeper issues vehicle emissions, unchecked industrial pollution, outdated fuel policies and the collapse of urban planning rarely make it into primetime discussions. Similarly, when floods strike Sindh or Balochistan, coverage tends to focus on tragic visuals and emotional appeals but quickly shifts back to political coverage without exploring why these disasters are becoming more frequent and intense.

The problem lies not only in what is reported but how it is reported. Environmental stories, when they surface, are often treated as isolated events rather than symptoms of a deeper, systemic crisis. Investigative journalism on environmental crimes is scarce, climate justice receives minimal attention, and scientific or grassroots voices are largely absent. A short segment on a tree plantation drive sandwiched between political arguments and entertainment news reflects tokenism, not genuine awareness or engagement.

What is most concerning is the media’s missed opportunity to educate. With access to millions daily, television and print outlets have the power to shape public opinion and drive behavioral change. Yet, there is a glaring lack of environmental documentaries, expert discussions, or public service messages. Youth audiences—turning increasingly to digital platforms—find little guidance from traditional media on understanding or addressing environmental challenges that directly affect their future.

The consequences of this media apathy are already visible. Public understanding of climate change remains shallow, with many interpreting extreme weather as divine punishment rather than the outcome of human negligence or policy failure. Without persistent media pressure, policymakers face no accountability, and corporate polluters continue unchecked. Environmental NGOs and activists striving to raise awareness receive minimal support or coverage from mainstream channels.

This failure is more than journalistic oversight—it is a national disservice. As Pakistan approaches an ecological tipping point, the need for responsible and proactive media has never been greater. Environmental awareness must be a permanent feature in media narratives, not an annual headline or filler segment. The mainstream media must now reflect: in chasing ratings, have we neglected our responsibility to inform, to warn, and to protect? If our air and water are unsafe, what use is power, entertainment—or even media itself?

—The writer is an Academician, lecturer in a university.