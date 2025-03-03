End GBV now

Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has released its report, shedding light on rampant cases of sexual violence, honour killings, kidnapping and domestic abuse in Pakistan.

The figures are stag-gering: 32,617 cases of GBV (Gender Based Violence) reported in a single year, with incidents including 5,339 rapes, 547 honour killings, 24,439 abductions and 2,238 cases of domestic violence.

Yet, what is even more shocking is appalling conviction rates for these crimes: a mere 0.5% for rape and honour killings, 0.1% for kidnapping/abduction, and 1.3% for domestic violence.

These numbers are a scar on the face of our nation, a painful reminder of systemic failure to protect most vulnerable members of the society — our women and children.

They point to deep-rooted issues within our criminal justice system and reflect a broader societal malaise where violence against women is tolerated, ignored and often swept under the rug.

The fight to eradicate GBV requires a multi-faceted approach that tackles both societal attitudes and institutional shortcomings.

The role of religious scholars in this endeavour cannot be overstated.

Religious leaders must speak out against all forms of GBV, and must advocate for the protection of women’s rights and promote the importance of respect and empathy in our communities.

Government institutions, civil society and legal bodies must work together to create a system where survivors of GBV feel safe, supported and empowered to seek justice.

The weak investigations, lack of judicial account-ability and social stigma surrounding GBV are major barriers to justice.

Survivors are left vulnerable, and perpetrators are often left unpunished.

This calls for urgent and meaningful reforms within our police, legal and judicial systems.

Investigations must be strengthened, evidence must be gathered meticulously and trial procedures must be expedited.

Lengthy delays in legal process should not be allowed to become a tool of injustice, as they often discourage survivors from pursuing their cases further.

Every survivor deserves jus-tice and it is duty of the state to ensure that they receive it.