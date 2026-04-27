Babar Azam’s playful moment with Shaheen Afridi’s son goes viral

LAHORE – A light-hearted post-match interaction between national cricketer Babar Azam and young Aliaar Afridi, son of fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, has gone viral on social media, winning praise from cricket fans.

The moment occurred after a HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match in which Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi featured for opposing teams. Shaheen Afridi’s family was also present in the stadium, including his son, who had come to support his father.



Following the match, Babar Azam was seen interacting warmly with the child on the field. In a playful exchange, Aliaar attempted to bowl to Babar, imitating his father’s bowling action. Babar responded in a humorous manner, jokingly declaring himself “out LBW,” which drew laughter from those around.

The video of the interaction quickly circulated on social media, where it was widely shared and appreciated by fans. Many users praised the friendly and sportsmanlike atmosphere, calling it one of the most charming moments of the PSL fixture.