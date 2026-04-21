Rising hepatitis cases

PAKISTAN Medical Association (PMA) has issued a stark warning on the escalating burden of liver-related diseases in the country. The PMA’s message underscores a sobering reality: the situation is serious and decisive action is urgently required.

Liver ailments often progress silently, revealing symptoms only when significant damage has occurred. With millions of Pakistanis affected by viral hepatitis and the rising prevalence of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), preventive health measures are no longer optional, they are essential. Pakistan currently bears one of the heaviest burdens of hepatitis globally. An estimated 13.8 to 15 million people are living with Hepatitis B or C, with nearly 10 million cases of Hepatitis C alone. Chronic Hepatitis B affects 3.8 to 4 million people. Alarmingly, only 25–30% of those infected are aware of their status, leaving a massive gap in diagnosis and treatment. Every year, approximately 37,000 Pakistanis die due to complications such as liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. These figures are not just statistics, they are a clarion call for urgent public health intervention.

Addressing this crisis requires both individual and systemic action. On a personal level, the people must adopt habits that protect liver health. Reducing the intake of ultra-processed foods, sugary beverages and oily diets, combined with regular physical activity, can significantly reduce liver fat accumulation and prevent MASLD. The cautious use of medications, avoiding self-prescription of hepatotoxic drugs and ensuring the safety of blood transfusions and medical procedures are equally critical. Vaccinations against hepatitis and regular medical check-ups remain the most effective defenses against chronic liver disease. However, the responsibility does not rest solely on individuals. The PMA has rightly called on the government to strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure, decentralize diagnostic facilities and make essential treatments accessible across all provinces. Awareness campaigns, screening camps and public education initiatives should be intensified to ensure early detection and timely intervention. The rising incidence of hepatitis and liver disease in Pakistan is a silent epidemic with devastating consequences. Confronting it demands immediate, coordinated action by both people and authorities concerned. Through prevention, awareness and strengthened healthcare systems, we can safeguard millions from preventable liver disease and its fatal complications.