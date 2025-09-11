Empowering youth to counter misinformation & choose right path

Nazakat Hussain

IN today’s hyperconnected world, Pakistan’s youth are at a critical crossroads.

With nearly 64% of the population under the age of 30, young people have the potential to drive change, innovation, and inclusive development. But instead of being empowered with opportunity and vision, many are trapped in a web of misinformation, despair, and disillusionment—most dangerously, about their own country. The rapid rise of social media has amplified voices, but not always the right ones. False narratives about Pakistan’s economic, political, and social landscape are frequently circulated online, painting a hopeless and exaggerated picture of life here. These narratives find fertile ground among young minds, many of whom lack the tools to critically evaluate the content they consume. As a result, the dream of moving abroad—legally or illegally—becomes an obsession. The idea of success is increasingly tied to foreign lands, while opportunities at home remain underexplored and undervalued.

While legal migration can be beneficial both for individuals and the nation, the growing trend of irregular migration is deeply concerning. Misled by unverified agents and fake promises, many young people fall into the hands of human traffickers. Some are detained in foreign countries under inhumane conditions; others never even make it that far, risking and sometimes losing their lives on perilous journeys. Those who do reach their destinations often end up struggling—underpaid, undocumented, isolated from their families, and unable to earn a respectful livelihood. In trying to escape hardship, they often find themselves caught in new forms of exploitation and despair. Their status contributes to negative stereotypes and tighter immigration policies, closing the door for others who might follow the legal route.

The real need of the hour is twofold: first, to counter misinformation that fuels these risky decisions, and second, to offer youth meaningful alternatives that restore their hope in building a future at home. We must equip our young people with the skills and awareness to make informed choices. Campaigns for digital literacy and media education must become mainstream so that young minds can differentiate between facts and manipulated narratives. Social media can be used constructively, empowering youth-led networks and ambassadors to become truth-tellers—raising awareness about the risks of irregular migration and amplifying stories of success from within Pakistan.

However, awareness alone is not enough. Young people must be provided with real options. It is not sufficient to talk about entrepreneurship, freelancing, or technical skills unless the support systems to pursue them are made accessible. We need to actively facilitate and guide our youth through these alternatives, with handholding support rather than one-off information sessions. Entrepreneurship development, for example, should be backed by training in business planning, financial literacy, and digital marketing, with links to microfinance and seed funding. Technical and vocational education must be expanded across rural and urban areas alike, tailored to real market demands. Young people should be trained in digital skills—such as artificial intelligence, coding, cybersecurity, and data analytics—to help them secure remote work with international clients. Support for freelancing and e-commerce platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Amazon, and Etsy should be institutionalized, with guidance on profile building and project acquisition.

Additionally, inspiration plays a vital role. Youth-centered storytelling and motivational campaigns can help counter the defeatist mindset that has become too common. Mental health support, peer mentoring, and digital forums should be created where young people can share challenges, exchange ideas, and build networks of trust and collaboration. Efforts by the government, NGOs, and international organizations like the European Union, IOM, UNHCR, UNDP, GIZ, and others have contributed positively, but these often remain scattered and disconnected. Many campaigns raise awareness but fall short in outreach or sustainability. One critical gap is the lack of integration—different entities working in silos rather than coordinating efforts to offer a comprehensive support system to youth. A good example of an integrated approach is the “Pervaaz Pakistan” campaign, which combined grassroots outreach, digital engagement, and youth-led activities to address irregular migration. Thousands of young people were engaged with information and practical alternatives, and the initiative fostered the idea of local change-makers who could carry forward the message in their communities.

It is time for a national movement focused on youth empowerment—combining awareness, training, mentorship, and access to opportunities. If migration is to happen, it must be legal, safe, and informed. If youth choose to stay, they should be supported to build fulfilling lives here. In either case, they must be respected and prepared ambassadors of Pakistan, not victims of circumstance. The future of the country rests in the hands of its youth. We cannot afford to lose them to misinformation, despair, or dangerous shortcuts. By investing in them wisely—through accurate information, meaningful alternatives, and a coordinated support system—we not only protect them, but we also build a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.

—The writer is a media analyst with expertise in development communications & Founder of Digital Time Communications.