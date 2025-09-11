SCO Summit: China’s global leadership

Col Mukhtar Butt (R)

THE recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China has sent a loud and clear message to the world: the age of unilateral dominance by the West is over.

With the participation of a record number of countries, the summit reaffirmed China’s position as the torchbearer of a new, cooperative and multipolar global order. It also proved that the outdated theories of Donald Trump — built on tariffs, trade wars and bullying — have been decisively rejected by the international community.

At the centre of this transformation is China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) a vision that offers inclusivity, partnership and shared prosperity. Unlike the West, which has historically used aid and alliances as tools of interference, China’s approach is based on respect for sovereignty and mutual benefit. It is this model that has captured the imagination and trust of developing nations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The spectacular parade on September 4 was not merely a show of military hardware. It was a symbol of confidence — a confident China rising as a guarantor of peace, security and stability in the region and beyond. It reflected the discipline, strength and technological advancement that now underpin China’s global stature. For many countries watching, it was reassurance that a reliable leader has stepped forward in a time of international uncertainty.

For Pakistan, the SCO represents a vital platform to enhance regional connectivity, economic integration and security cooperation. Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China, already strengthened through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aligns seamlessly with the SCO’s vision of shared growth. At a time when Western economies are closing doors, China and the SCO are opening new avenues of opportunity — and Pakistan stands to gain immensely. The summit once again demonstrated that Pakistan is on the right side of history: working with China and other SCO members to build peace and prosperity in Asia.

The West, by contrast, finds itself increasingly marginalized. Trump’s reckless tariff policies and America’s attempts at economic coercion have failed to produce results. Instead, they have weakened trust in the US, strained transatlantic relations and alienated partners who now look East for opportunities. The truth is plain: while the West clings to outdated notions of supremacy, the East — led by China — is building the foundations of the future.

The so-called “Asian Century” is not a prophecy anymore; it is reality. The SCO stands as living proof that nations prefer cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over diktats and shared development over sanctions. China, with its pragmatic policies and visionary leadership, has emerged as the natural leader of this global movement — and Pakistan is proud to be a part of it.

For the United States and its allies, the options are narrowing: Adapt to the new multipolar reality and accept China as an equal partner. Cooperate through platforms like the SCO and Belt and Road Initiative to secure shared growth. Or isolate themselves further, clinging to failed strategies of containment and confrontation.

History shows that no nation can halt the tide of change. Today, the tide is with the East, China leading. The SCO summit in China was more than a diplomatic gathering — it was the formal announcement of a new era in global governance, with Beijing at its helm. The West may resist, but resistance is futile. The world has chosen its path and it leads eastward — with Pakistan standing firmly alongside China on this journey. Donald Trump should accept the ground realities and avail opportunity offered by China. Trump’s plan of tightening Tough Tariffs has yielded negative results. Review of offer made by China is the only way forward.

—The writer is contributing columnist.