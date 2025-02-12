Azerbaijan visa protector in Pakistan – Fees, process and other details

LAHORE – It is a legal requirement for every intending emigrant from Pakistan to get his service agreement for job in Azerbaijan protected from the respective Protectorate of Emigrants (PE) office in the country before travelling to the host country.

After getting the protector stamp on passport, a Pakistani, who holds a visa of a foreign country, can enjoy following benefits:

Complete legal protection is provided.

Entitled to full assistance from Pak-mission in the country of employment.

Legal assistance can be sought from Community Welfare Attache, Pak-Embassy in the country of employment, in case the employer violates the FSA.

Problems faced by family can be mitigated to an extent.

Azerbaijan Visa Protector Process

Following are the steps of registration for emigrant’s protection if you have directly secured the job in Azerbaijan:

First Step – Documentation

Online Registration Request for Direct Emigrants (click to view)

Visa (as per procedure in the host country)

Valid Passport

Valid Computerized national Identity Card (photocopy is also acceptable)

Employment contract or agreement duly signed by the employer or an undertaking

Receipt of Registration Fee

Receipt of Welfare Fund

Emigration Promotion Fee

Certificate of insurance from State Life Insurance Corporation (original and a duplicate copy)

Medical Fitness Report (from approved medical centers of specified countries).

Second Step – Protector Sticker

“After documents verification the Intending Emigrant is guided to the Briefing Hall for orientation/ briefing. At the same time: the record is registered, a registration number is alloted, Protector Sticker is pasted on passport and complete case is forwarded to the Protector of Emigrant,” according to official website.

Third Step – Emigrant Office Signature

Protector of Emigrant officer signs (embossed) on passport and forwards the passport for delivery.

Protector Fee for Azerbaijan Work Visa

As of February 2025, the total protector fee for those who got direct employment in Azerbaijan stands at Rs9,200. It includes Rs4,000 in wake of OPF fund, Rs2,500 Insurance Premium, Rs2,500 registration fee and Rs200 OEC fee.