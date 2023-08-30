Accountability Court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till September 2.

The former chief minister of Punjab was presented before the accountability court judge Sajid Ali Awan after completion of physical remand. Pervaiz Elahi told the court that he is 77 years old and a heart patient but not allowed to meet family and carry out therapy.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor urged the court to grant a 14-day physical remand to carry out an investigation of his alleged corruption in 200 development projects in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

Furthermore, the court extended the physical remand of PTI’s Pervaiz Elahi and ordered to appear him before court on September 2.