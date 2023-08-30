Frustrated traders took to the streets in Peshawar on Tuesday to express their discontent over sky-high electricity bills as protests showed no signs of slowing down.

The protesters gathered at Fridous stop and proceeded to block the Grand Trunk Road, one of the central highways connecting the country.

As they poured onto the streets, the protesters shouted slogans against the caretaker government, denouncing inflation. The Water and Power Development Authority remained a special target of the angry crowd. The traders refused to pay the electricity bills.

The protesters were joined by traders from Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Chowk Yadgar, Khyber Bazaar and Meena Bazaar among other hubs of business activity.

It is pertinent to mention here that in response to mounting protests and growing discontent among citizens, caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has convened at least two high-level meetings to address the pressing issue.