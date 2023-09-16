An Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Friday granted PTI President Parvez Elahi bail in a case pertaining to riots outside the Federal Judicial Complex in March.

March 18 saw clashes between police and PTI workers amid party chairman Imran Khan’s appearance at the FJC in a hearing for the Toshakhana case.

Elahi is among several PTI leaders and workers who have been arrested amid the state’s crackdown on the PTI leadership following the violent riots in the country after Imran’s first arrest on May 9. He has been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing. Lawyers Babar Awan and Sardar Abdul Razzaq appeared as Elahi’s counsel while prosecutor Raja Naveed was also present.