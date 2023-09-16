Fida Hussain Lahore

The Pakistan People’s Party Central Executive Committee has expressed its deep concern over what it perceived as concerted efforts to marginalize and undermine the party, the insiders told Pakistan Observer on Friday.

The CEC also demanded a level-playing field for the upcoming elections in the country—a demand which was later confirmed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his press talk which was held after the meeting at Bilawal House.

The sources said that the discussions during the PPP CEC meeting encompassed a broad spectrum of topics including the imminent national elections and the pivotal role of the Election Commission of Pakistan in ensuring the conduct of timely and fair elections.

They said that the CEC expressed concerns over the economic situation of the country, ever-increasing prices of commodities, inflated power tariff and increased prices of petroleum products.

The CEC also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately announce the date and schedule of the elections in the country according to the Constitution. The CEC also demanded to declare the flood affected areas in Punjab as disaster-hit.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting,

Bilawal said that it is not possible here to repeat all the reservations by the PPP’s representatives from all over Pakistan regarding the level playing field.

“We presented these reservations to President Zardari to address them. He said that there is a context of every opinion. We have not reached any conclusion about our strategy regarding elections and that is why we are demanding the date and schedule of elections in the country. Once the schedule of the elections is announced, we will formulate a strategy,”.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP focuses on the entire country.

He said, “We give importance to every province. No one asks Nawaz Sharif or any other why they do not spend time in Sindh, why they do not spend a night in Balochistan or why they do not focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,”.

He also stated that the PPP was formed in Punjab but was ousted from it through a conspiracy. The conspiracy, he claimed, was first hatched in 2013 by General Pasha, Chief Justice Chaudhry Iftikhar and a political party.