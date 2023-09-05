Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has suggested that everyone should sit together to solve the problems of the masses.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rashid said it’s an economic issue now rather the political one but no attention was being paid to resolve the matter. He said the public was being frightened that prices of electricity and petrol would be increased more.

The incompetent government of 16 months escaped from Pakistan after having its cases ended and pushing the poor towards inflation. The former interior minister said people were much perturbed owing to inflation and unemployment. He said there was a limit to suffering. He said people were the state and now the matter had gone beyond politics. The situation would slip out of hands of everyone and no one would be able to solve the economic crisis, he added.—INP