Raza Naqvi Attock

There is no respite from the crimes in various parts of Hassanabdal as criminals up against arms against masses rule the roost in commercial and residential areas depriving masses from cash and valuables worth millions of rupees as area police seem in deep slumber.

In back to back crimes in the area, two masked men deprived a man from cash worth Rs 1 million in day broad light robbery incident in Meela dnagar area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday. Sadir Sadeeq has reported to police that he was going to home after withdrawing cash Rs 1 million from local bank when two masked men riding on a motorcycle, equipped with pistols intercepted him and on gunpoint snatched cash from him.