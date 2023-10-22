The Education Department of Sindh has sought the data of Afghan children studying in schools across the province from all concerned divisions. According to a notification, the data is required for a meeting scheduled to be held on November 1 to review the challenges facing Afghan children’s access to education in Pakistan.

The Director of Karachi Division has asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to provide class-wise and school-wise data of Afghan children.The DEOs have been instructed to submit the data to the Education Department by October 28.The meeting on November 1 will be attended by senior officials from the Education Department, as well as representatives from the government of Afghanistan and international organizations working in the field of education. The meeting is also expected to develop a plan of action to address the challenges facing Afghan children in Sindh schools.