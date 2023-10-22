Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan H E Danila V. Ganich believed that Pakistan has the strong diplomatic school. Weighing the level of relationship, the ambassador said that Pakistan is our very important partner and ally. Russian Ambassador Danila V Ganich attended as keynote speaker in the interactive session on “Pakistan-Russia relations and Russia’s role in the evolving global dynamics” arranged by the Pakistan Council of Foreign Relations on Saturday. The Ambassador on global dynamics said that “Nobody can stop the Russian train”, adding that the media like CNN, BBC portrays virtual picture of Russia, and that does not reflect the reality.

“Russia a booming economy, we took over Germany, the Russian Federation emerged as fifth largest economy of the world,” said Ganich. Dalina V Ganich said that the Russia is not the USSR anymore and we will work as equal trade partners. Russian Ambassador said that both the countries have lot to offer. During the interactive session, The Ambassador has said that banking channel will play an important role in the trade of both sides, the Pakistan government has to decide on the issue.“Pakistan govt has to resolve banking channel issue to boost trade,” Danila Russian Ambassador has made it clear that if Pakistani partners could arrange the finance than the Russian side will assist in the revival of Steel mills. Danila Ganich has also described Pakistani mangoes as the best, unique flavored in the world, said further trade enhance required in food sector. “Moscow has always had excellent relations with past and present Pakistan administrations, we do not interfere into the domestic affairs of Pakistan, Russia never engages in the diplomacy the other countries prefer to do with.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total bilateral trade amounted to USD 920 million in 2022-23. Pakistan’s exports to Russia totalled USD 74 million, while imports reached USD 846m.

The trade volume shows that there are huge potentials to enhance multi-sector dimensions for increasing exports from Pakistan side balancing the trade.Taking the question on Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ambassador stood firm that Russia will win. It is impossible defeat military superpower,” Danila added. Former Ambassador Qazi M Khalilullah during his remarks said Pakistan and Russia regard each other as valuable partners. He said that the enabling environment on both sides have succeeded in opening new vistas of bilateral cooperation in many fields of mutual interests.

Qazi said that the Pakistan-Russia relationship have successfully enhanced in various fields including exchange of high-level visits, military to military contacts and trade with priority accorded by both sides to the fields of energy and food security.

“In recent months, trucks carrying goods from Russia and Kazakhstan have made first ever trips to Pakistan through Afghanistan, a major breakthrough in terms of trade ties,” Khalilulah said.

“This is the right time to implement long delayed projects Taapi and CASA 1000 electricity transmission,” he said. Former Ambassador Qazi M Khalilullah said the Russian Federation has an important role to play in a world that has no longer uni-polar. He said that the Kashmir and Palestine are the two oldest agendas in the UN. There will be no lasting peace in South Asia without the resolution of Kashmir dispute and in the Middle East without the implementation of the two-state solution. As permanent member in the UN Russia has an important role to play.

Chairman PCFR Syed Hasan Habib said that Russia is striving to regain its rightful position, China and Russia are coming closer and ready to play active role in promoting peace in the world. Hasan Habib said that the relationship with Russia and China will benefit Pakistan in bolstering the trade and economy. Former President FPCCI and the patron PCFR Zubair Tufail said that Russia holds great position in terms of energy resources and advance nuclear capabilities and permanent seat at the United Nation’s security council. Tufail said that if a country claims to be a superpower imposes the thoughts in the region that undermines the sovereignty and it need to be balanced by the countries like Russian Federation and China.Secretary General PCFR Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi in his concluding remarks thanked the Russian Ambassador Danila V Ganich and the participants of the session. Shields were also presented at the occasion.

The interactive session of PCFR was conducted by Ghulam Raza. Consul Generals of Turkey, Iran, Russia and the Deputy Consul Generals of China and Oman also attended the interactive session.