The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and various political parties are set to meet at the ECP secretariat on Wednesday to discuss the draft code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

According to an ECP official, the Election Commission had previously held an initial consultative session with political parties to deliberate on various election-related issues.

In preparation for the upcoming meeting, the ECP has provided political parties with an initial code of conduct. This draft is expected to be an essential component in the final preparations for the upcoming general elections. The ECP has already distributed a preliminary code of conduct to political parties, and this draft is anticipated to play a crucial role in the final arrangements for the upcoming general elections. The draft code of conduct highlights the significance of political parties, candidates, and election agents in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the people of Pakistan, as guaranteed by the Constitutionand the law. Furthermore, it cautions against engaging in actions or expressing views that might jeopardize Pakistan’s ideology, sovereignty, integrity, security, or the independence of its judiciary.