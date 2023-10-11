Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that the party was misleading its Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has made this claim while responding to a question about return of the PML-N Supremo on October 21.

“The convicted and absconder is not being granted bail,” said the former prime minister while talking to a local news organization on Tuesday.

“Nobody has asked me for welcome of Nawaz Sharif. I don’t believe in the convoy of the buses,” he said, adding that he also talked to some legal experts and sought their opinion about the legal challenges of Nawaz Sharif.

“The legal experts have told me that a person who has been declared as absconder cannot get bail,” said Abbasi while making comment on the return of Nawaz Sharif.

He said, “ Nawaz Sharif must surrender himself before the court soon after his return. The legal way is that he should put himself at the mercy of the court. If he gets bail then it is good. Otherwise, he should file an appeal in the Supreme Court for relief,”.

Abbasi was of the view that who would follow the law if Nawaz Sharif did not surrender himself before the law.

“All the political parties have enjoyed power. We should have not made the government after the vote of no-confidence,” said Abbasi, adding that he was the part of PML-N.

“I have already said that I can’t take part in the elections this time,” he added. He stated that Nawaz Sharif was his leader, and not Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam. He went on to say that there was a need of a political part but that was a separate thing as of now.

“I believe in truth commission, and I will appear before it if it is constituted,” said the PML-N leader, adding that the history was badly crushed and they needed to stop fight for the power.

“The people of my constituency will decide whether to go for welcome of Nawaz Sharif or not,” he added.