The Election Commission of Pakistan is considering fixing January 28 as the date to hold the general elections 2024 across the country.

The Election Commission has proposed to hold the general elections in the country on January 28, 2024, however, sources stated that the ECP is consulting to fix Sunday as the day for polling.

The sources within the ECP stated that the Supreme Court will be informed regarding the election schedule, after the completion of delimitation of constituencies which is expected to conclude by November 30.

Earlier to this, The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday denied impressions that general elections could see a further delay in the country.

The ECP said that the schedule for the general elections will be announced immediately after the announcement of the delimitations.