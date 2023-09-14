In an apparent jibe at former coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that no one knows when the general elections are supposed to be held but a “certain party” already has this information.

The statement came in the wake of divided opinions about the date for the polls among the stakeholders, raising concerns of another constitutional crisis in the country.

“No one knows when the elections are supposed to be held, not me, or the chief election commissioner, but a certain party is repeatedly announcing elections in February next year. This is the reason I talk about level playing field,” Bilawal said while addressing party workers in Muzaffargarh.

As far as delimitations are concerned, Bilawal maintained, if they are to take place, they could be done within 90 days as per the Constitution, adding that if they are to be delayed, then the ECP can see to it that at least the date is given.

He said that the previous government was run by an alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the PPP, each are answerable for their own ministerial performances.

“The problems of the country are such that one party cannot claim that it alone will be able to handle everything, we have to move forward with a united approach,” he added.

He said that it is unfortunate that political polarisation has turned us into enemies instead of political opponents. “We would need to create an equilibrium which allows for all political parties to operate independently but work in unity for the country,” he added. The PPP chairman said that the PDM does not seem