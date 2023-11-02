ISLAMABAD- The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has made a pivotal decision to provide an uninterrupted gas supply to the fertilizer industry.

This move aims to ensure an ample production of urea to meet the increasing demand for the upcoming Rabi crop season.

A summary of Ministry of Energy about measures to meet requirement of Urea fertilizers for Rabbi Season 2023-24 was also discussed. It was decided that uninterrupted gas supply will continue for Fatima Fert & Agritech Plants to ensure sufficient supply of urea fertiliser. (3/3) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) November 1, 2023

The decision to grant this approval transpired during a meeting of the ECC, which was presided over by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar @1sakhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on 1st November, 2023. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/B54uI1FJLy — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) November 1, 2023

ECC reviewed a comprehensive summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy that outlined various measures to fulfill the Urea fertilizer requirements for the Rabi Season of 2023-24.

In addition to addressing the fertilizer industry’s needs, the Committee also consented to proposed amendments in the PCT codes for the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) 2022 and the Electronic Patent Office (EPO) 2022.