Earthquake jolts Khuzdar

Our Correspondent

Khuzdar

An earthquake of mild intensity jolted different areas of district Khuzdar on Tuesday but no causalities or property damages were reported. According to geological wing of PMD, treamours measuring 3.2 on Richter scale were felt in different areas of district Khuzdar of Balochistan.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their houses in panic but no human losses or property damages were reported due to quake. The epi-centre of earthquake was stated to be 157 kilometer South-West of Khuzdar, 168 kilometer inside earth crust.

Share on: WhatsApp