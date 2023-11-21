DUBAI – Dubai citizens and residents, who are above the legal age and medically fit, are eligible to obtain the driving license after clearing the test.
The document authorises the driver of the vehicle to drive on the roads and ensuring the driver’s eligibility and ability to drive after passing all the required tests.
Documents Required for Pakistan nationals for License
Original Emirates ID
Copy of the tenancy agreement approved by ejari as a proof of residence
Copy of the company’s trade licence (Dubai branch and the branch that issued the residency)
Letter from the company certifying that the customer works in Dubai
Copy of passport and residence visa page
2 photographs
Eye test report
Procedures To Learn Car Driving
Opening a traffic file in one of the registered driving centres in the related emirate
Conducting an eye test at any centre approved by the traffic department
Completing all required driving classes
Passing all tests set by the related traffic department
Obtaining the driving licence from the traffic authority.
Fee Details for Learning Permit
100 AED learning permit fees for motorcycles, light vehicles, light automatic vehicle
200 AED learning permit fees for light buses, heavy buses, light equipment, heavy equipment, and heavy vehicles
200 AED to open a traffic file
50 AED for the handbook manual
The electronic eye test at the Eye Test Centres: 140 AED minimum and 180 AED maximum
New Dubai Driving License Fee
100 AED new licence fees for customers younger than 21 years old
300 AED new licence fees for customers 21 years old and above
+20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees