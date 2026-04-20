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Lahore, Pakistan weather; Heatwave grips city as temperatures near 40°C

By Fida Hussnain|Apr 20, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Punjab Weather Severe Heatwave As Mercury Likely To Touch 44c In Lahore Today

LAHORE – Lahore is currently experiencing an intense spell of hot and dry weather, with temperatures rising sharply across the city and surrounding areas, adding to the ongoing strain of early-season heat conditions.

The latest outlook shows that daytime temperatures in Lahore are hovering in the upper 30s to around 40°C, with strong sunshine dominating most of the day.

The weather remains largely dry, and humidity levels are contributing to an increased “feels-like” temperature, making outdoor conditions more uncomfortable, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Meteorological trends indicate that the city is under a persistent heatwave-like pattern, with minimal cloud cover and no significant rainfall expected in the immediate days.

Nights are relatively warm as well, offering limited relief, as temperatures remain in the mid-to-high 20s.

Health experts advise residents to avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses, particularly for children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

The hot spell is expected to continue over the coming days, with only a gradual and minor dip in temperatures toward the end of the forecast period.

However, overall conditions are likely to remain warm and dry across Lahore.

 

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