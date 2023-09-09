Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Rescue 1122 observed first aid week headed by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Hafizabad Ch. Adnan Nawaz. The objective to observe first day week was to highlight importance of training of first aid because trained people in the house could meet any emergency in batter way.

District Emergency Officer said that special first aid training programmes were arranged at schools, colleges and factories and training was imparted to students and workers. He said that practical exercise was also made to restoration of heart beat, control to blood circulation and fracture management.

Different awareness rallies were also taken out during the week, he added. On the other hand on the directions of the government, operation against electricity pilferers is continue in the district Hafizabad under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warriach.

Special raiding teams consisting of officers of district administration, police and GEPCO have caught 125 electricity pilferers in the district during last two days and police have registered separate cases against 75 accused while applications against 50 people are under process in different police stations of the district.