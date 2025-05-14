Dr. Ishfaq’s book an icon of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program launched

A dignified ceremony was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to mark the launch of the book “Dr.

Ishfaq Ahmad: An Icon of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program”, celebrating the legacy of one of the country’s most revered scientists.

Published by the Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), the book is a posthumous autobiographical sketch edited by physicist Dr.Imtinan Elahi Qureshi.

It offers a compelling account of Dr.Ishfaq Ahmad’s contributions to Pakistan’s nuclear program, along with heartfelt tributes from his peers and colleagues.

President of PNS, Dr.M.Tahir Khaleeq, welcomed the guests, setting the tone for a solemn yet proud reflection on national scientific achievement.

Dr.Imtinan Elahi Qureshi introduced the book, noting its effort to present a balanced and comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s nuclear journey.

“Dr.Ishfaq should be remembered as a national icon — not only for his technical contributions but for elevating the stature of scientists and engineers in our society,” he remarked.

In a special keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, who was the chief guest, delivered a powerful tribute to the late scientist.

“The launch of this book in the month of May, ahead of Youm-e-Takbeer, holds symbolic value,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests.

“It also coincides with Pakistan’s recent victory in Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, showcasing the strength of our national defense”, he added.

Senator Mushahid called Dr.Ishfaq Ahmad the “Master Mentor of the Scientists” and praised his legacy as a man of principle, vision, and unwavering dedication.