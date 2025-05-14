Turkish envoy calls on CJP, discusses strengthening of bilateral judicial ties

Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr.Irfan Neziroğlu called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mr.Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, building here Tuesday and discussed the ongoing cooperation in the field of judicial education and capacity building of various tiers of judicial system.

Chief Justice Afridi warmly welcomed the Turkish envoy terming the bilateral relations between the two countries at their very best with a history and friendship spanning over decades.

The CJP expressed gratitude to the Turkish ambassador for the exceptional hospitality extended by the Turkish judiciary during his recent official visit to Türkiye for participation in the 63rd Anniversary celebrations of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye.

The CJP also highlighted the long-standing and cordial judicial relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in mutual respect, shared legal traditions, and deep cultural ties.

He appreciated the

Underscoring the significance of mutual learning and exchange of judicial best practices, the Chief Justice emphasized the need to broaden the scope of collaboration to include Pakistan’s district judiciary.

He noted that structured exposure to Türkiye’s advancements in court management, digitization of judicial processes, and application of Artificial Intelligence in judicial systems would be highly beneficial for judicial officers at all levels.

The Turkish ambassador thanked the CJP for his views and expression of goodwill for Türkiye.

The people and the government of Türkiye highly value this bond of friendship with Pakistan and always look forward to stand by this great country in its hour of need.

Likewise, Pakistan has also extended help and unwavering support to Türkiye whenever the moment calls for that.

These relations are set to further enhance in the days to come, he said.