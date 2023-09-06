The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that hot and dry weather was expected over most districts of the province, while humid in plain areas.

Isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds was likely to occur over Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram, Khyber, and North Waziristan districts in the evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, an isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred over Khyber district. Rain recorded (in mm): Tirah-Khyber 05.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/24, Chitral 34/17, Timergara 34/22, Dir 31/16, Mirkhani 37/17, Kalam 25/09.—APP