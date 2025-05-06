Donald Trump Slams India’s Missile Strikes on Pakistan as ‘Shameful’

ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump strongly criticized India’s overnight missile strikes on Pakistan, calling attacks “shameful” and warning against the targeting of civilians.

The comment comes as tensions between the South Asian rivals escalate sharply following cross-border strikes and retaliatory military action.

The remarks follow a series of missile attacks launched by India on Pakistani territory just after midnight, targeting locations in Kotli, Bahawalpur (Ahmedpur East), Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad. Pakistan’s military confirmed that at least three civilians, including a child, were killed and a dozen others wounded. Multiple mosques were reported to be damaged in the strikes.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, condemned the attacks and said that Pakistan’s military response is already underway. “India did not enter our airspace. They launched missiles from their side of the border. But our response will be delivered at the time and place of our choosing,” he told national broadcasters.

Shortly after the strikes, Pakistan’s Air Force reportedly shot down two Indian fighter jets in a retaliatory action. All Pakistani aircraft returned safely, according to official sources.

Trump’s comments are among the first from a major international political figure and have added pressure on the Biden administration to issue a formal stance. The U.S. State Department has so far urged restraint but has not directly condemned either side.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also spoke to local media, accusing India of deliberately targeting civilians and religious sites. “This was not a military operation—it was terrorism. They hit homes, mosques, and children from across the border,” he said, while offering international media unrestricted access to the strike sites to verify Pakistan’s claims.

As the situation continues to evolve, global calls for de-escalation are mounting, and the United Nations Security Council is reportedly preparing for an emergency session within the next 24 hours.