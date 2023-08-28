The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 23 Shadbagh area on Monday, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets in the area and assessed dengue larvae elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area. Three new dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, she said and added that one case each were reported in Nishtar Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Samnabad. The deputy commissioner instructed the field teams to ensue registration of dengue cases response on official dashboard and also ensure door marking after indoor surveillance. She said that every park of the city should be checked after recent rain. She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up fumigation.

Thirteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Sunday. According to the Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,059 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city. Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,030 places in the province during continuing surveillance. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told APP that 13 cases of dengue were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours including three each cases from Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, and two each from Allama Iqbal, Wahga Town areas. Sources said that on Friday, 22 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and the number of dengue patients in the metropolis had risen to 304 so far this year. Likewise, in other cities of the province, during the last 24 hours, seven dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three each in Multan and Gujranwala and two cases each in Attock and Gujrat. The official further said that currently, 40 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals across the province. Out of these, 21 are admitted to hospitals in Lahore. Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health Department said. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider is continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains. She reviewed the performance of dengue teams in Allama Iqbal, Shalimar and Cantt areas, on Sunday. Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said. Meanwhile, in a statement issued recently, Ms. Haider announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the meteorological department. Issuing directions for controlling dengue, she warned all town officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging citizens to not to let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.