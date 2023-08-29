THE nation is currently facing a significant dilemma due to the substantial increase in electricity bills imposed by power distribution companies. These bills not only appear to be aimed at compensating for losses in power distribution and theft but also include a range of additional taxes that are difficult to justify. The situation has become so dire that citizens have taken to the streets, openly protesting by burning these inflated bills.

It’s important to recognize that this response isn’t just indicative of a law and order issue; it stems from a deep-rooted desire among protesters to rectify what they perceive as a grave injustice. What’s particularly concerning is that these bills hold citizens accountable not only for the apparent inefficiencies in electricity distribution but also for the provision of free electricity to more privileged segments of society. This highlights a paradox where those who can afford to pay are bearing the brunt of a mismanaged system that caters to others.

While the caretaker government’s attention to the matter is commendable, it’s important to tread carefully to avoid being swayed by bureaucratic interpretations that might not capture the full extent of public frustration. The focus should remain on finding holistic solutions that not only address the immediate concerns regarding electricity bills but also tackle the broader economic challenges that contribute to social instability. By doing so, the government can pave the way for a more balanced and just energy distribution system that benefits all citizens, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.

The current state of Pakistan’s economy is shrouded in darkness, as inflation skyrockets and the daily lives of its citizens are marred by financial instability. The burden of inflation has escalated to an unprecedented level, driving people to sell their household possessions just to cover their electricity bills—some of them even resorting to such measures to secure their children’s needs. The dire question that looms is: how long will the land be tainted by the arrogance of those in power? How long will justice be suppressed by oppression and light be dimmed by darkness?

Seventy-six years since its inception, Pakistan continues to grapple with the same fundamental problems that have persisted through the years. The latest report from the Statistics Division reveals a staggering truth: inflation has reached its highest point in forty-eight years. This inflationary surge has hit rural areas even harder, with rates exceeding 32%. The situation is exacerbated by rising food and beverage costs, soaring expenses related to education and increasing prices for essential commodities like stationery. Transport fares have escalated by 45%, further straining the pockets of the already burdened masses.

The economic landscape was far from this dire when the promise was made, just eight years ago, that Pakistan would not need to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, circumstances turned and the younger leadership enthusiastically embraced a hefty three-billion-dollar bailout from the IMF, contradicting the previous optimism. The faces that once proclaimed “goodbye” to the IMF now bear the weight of the consequences, with rampant inflation, uncontrollable utility bills and a rapidly declining economy.

The imposition of price hikes for electricity, gas and petrol, all at the IMF’s behest, has inflicted severe hardships on the poor and middle class. While ordinary citizens struggle under the burden, the elite remain unscathed. The caretaker prime minister, chief ministers, ministers, advisors and other VIPs not only enjoy exemption from buying expensive fuel but also receive it for free. This glaring disparity highlights the stark contrast between the struggles of the masses and the privileges of the privileged.

The dismayed citizens of Pakistan are now left wondering how long they must wait for their leaders to acknowledge their plight. The frustration is palpable and there is a growing realization that change cannot be delayed any longer. The prospect of a leader guiding the nation through these trials is fading and the public’s patience is waning. Public protests, when they erupt in the form of uncontainable crowds and gatherings, hold undeniable power, compelling even the mightiest of institutions to take notice. To alleviate this crisis, it’s not just about the need for a leader but about addressing the core issues of justice, equality and accountability. The public outrage is palpable and the leaders must understand that the burden should not disproportionately fall on the common people while the elite continue to enjoy privileges. The solution lies in rectifying these inequities and fostering a sense of shared responsibility.

As protests against soaring electricity bills spread across the country, the power of collective action becomes evident. Yet, this power must be wielded responsibly and constructively. The people’s resilience can make a difference, but unity, patience and strategic planning is the key. The urgency to secure the country’s future and uphold its values rests with the people. It is time to reclaim their rights and demand accountability. Those who sought treatment and political refuge abroad cannot evade answering to their people any longer. Pakistan’s potential can no longer be overlooked or stifled. It is the collective responsibility of both the leaders and the citizens to pave the way for a brighter future, one where justice, prosperity and unity prevail.

—The writer is politico-strategic analyst based in Islamabad.

