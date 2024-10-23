UK Pound to PKR rate today – 23 October 2024

KARACHI – UK Pound GBP sterling’s buying rate in Pakistan stands at Rs358.1 while the selling rate is Rs361.6 in the open market on Saturday.

The UK Pound weakened by Rs2.4 against Pak rupee as compared to previous closing of Rs360.5 in the open market.

GBP to PKR Rate – 23 October 2024

Date Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE October 23, 2024 Rs. 358.1 -Rs2.4 October 22, 2024 Rs. 360.5

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom. These expatriates send remittances back to their families in Pakistan and closely monitor the exchange rate.

How Much is 500 UK Pound in Pakistani Rupees?

As of October 23, the pound rate stands at Rs358.1 in the open market. So, the 500 UK pounds will be equal to Rs179,050 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UK Pound in Pak Rupees Today?

As of October 23, the pound is being traded at Rs358.1 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs358,100 in Pakistani currency.

How to Convert UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UK Pound with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the GBP into PKR.