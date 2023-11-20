Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, has issued directions for master planning of Bahawalpur Zoo. He directed the consultant to submit the master plan within one month. He issued these directions while visiting the Bahawalpur Zoo on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Khan and Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Bahawalpur Zoo Ali Usman were present on this occasion. The Additional Chief Secretary made a detailed visit to the zoo. He inspected the sitting areas and the cafeteria for the visitors and also examined animal and bird sheds and protective grills.

Speaking on the occasion, ACS South said that Bahawalpur Zoo is the largest zoo in the region, and it is visited by thousands of people every day. He said that there was a dire need for beautiful sitting areas for visitors within the zoo. Saqib Zafar said that the master planning of the zoo will be done and it will be upgraded, while special funds will be obtained from the Punjab government for this purpose.

Development projects will also be initiated by the zoo’s income, he added. He also directed the maintenance of the zoo in the best possible manner and the renovation of buildings, cafeterias, sitting areas, and iron grills in the zoo on an annual basis.

Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Bahawalpur Zoo Ali Usman, while briefing ACS South Punjab, said that 650 animals and birds were kept in Bahawalpur Zoo, and more than 70,000 people visit the zoo every month.

He said the process of temporary animal shifting to Bahawalpur Zoo was underway due to the upgrade of Lahore Safari Park, and 14 animals, including 10 tigers and one leopard, have been shifted to Bahawalpur Zoo so far. He further informed us that 90 animals will be temporarily shifted from Lahore Safari Park to Bahawalpur Zoo.