Viet Nam is considered a gateway for Canadian companies that want to develop in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Director General of the Indo-Pacific Region, Gabriel Chartier of the Quebec Ministry of International Relations and Francophonie, made the statement at a seminar to evaluate investment potential in Việt Nam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region held in Canada this week, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 15.

Themed “Việt Nam, the door to the Indo-Pacific for Quebec businesses”, the seminar has attracted the interest of many businesses .—Viet Nam News