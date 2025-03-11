Digital ID card

THE launch of dematerialized digital identity card by NADRA marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey toward embracing digital solutions.

Unveiled during NADRA’s Silver Jubilee celebration, this initiative is a clear signal that the country is stepping confidently into the future of identity management.

This new feature, to be integrated into the Pak ID mobile app, promises to revolutionize the way people store and manage their identities.

It is, without doubt, a significant leap in the ongoing digital transformation.

The core benefit of this digital identity card is the convenience and security it offers to users.

By storing their identity card digitally on their smartphones, the people will no longer be burdened with the hassle of carrying physical cards.

This will not only reduce the risk of losing a vital document but will also make daily interactions much smoother.

Whether it is accessing government services, verifying identity for banking or participating in other public processes, the digital identity card promises to streamline these procedures, saving valuable time and effort.

With this, Pakistan is joining a growing list of nations that have already implemented such systems.

Countries like Estonia, India and Sweden have long been at the forefront of digital identity systems.

Estonia’s pioneering e-Residency program is prime example of how digital identities can simplify governance and access to services.

In Sweden, people have embraced mobile-based identification, setting a global standard for ease and security.

Our dematerialized identity card, which will enter its pilot phase on Independence Day, will allow citizens to enjoy a similar level of convenience and security as these global leaders.

With digital identity becoming an integral part of life, the opportunity to have one on a mobile device opens up new possibilities for people, businesses and government agencies alike.

NADRA indeed deserve appreciation for this initiative and we are confident that it will continue to make forward strides to further improve service delivery and facilitate the public.

This digital identity card is not just a technological upgrade; it is a symbol of our aspirations for a more connected, efficient and secure future.

As we move towards the pilot phase of this innovative project, we look forward to seeing how it will shape the future of public service delivery in Pakistan.