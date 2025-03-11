Pakistan’s ongoing struggle against terrorism

PAKISTAN has long stood as a bulwark in the global war against terrorism, bearing immense human and financial losses to foster peace and stability.

Before the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan was a relatively peaceful nation.

However, its strategic alignment with the Western bloc to counter Soviet expansion transformed it into an unintended battleground.

As a consequence, Pakistan became a breeding ground for extremist activities, with bomb blasts and acts of terror becoming an unfortunate and recurring reality.

Furthermore, the Kalashnikov culture and heroin addiction took root among the younger generation, severely impacting Pakistan’s social fabric.

From the Cold War era to the post-9/11 world, Pakistan has paid a heavy price for its unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Following the September 11 attacks, the United States launched the global war on terror, pressuring Pakistan to dismantle militant networks within its borders.

The country faced immense challenges, including threats of being pushed back into the Stone Age and the persistent demand to “Do More.”

Despite enduring relentless criticism and diplomatic isolation, Pakistan sacrificed tens of thousands of lives and spent billions on counterterrorism efforts, yet it remains entangled in economic hardship and political instability.

The human cost has been staggering. Countless civilians and security personnel have lost their lives to terrorist attacks and military operations.

The Pakistani armed forces, law enforcement agencies and intelligence units have fought valiantly, often making the ultimate sacrifice.

The widespread destruction of infrastructure and the displacement of communities have left deep scars on the nation’s psyche.

Economically, Pakistan has suffered immeasurable losses.

The direct and indirect costs of terrorism, including the damage to infrastructure, loss of foreign investment and decline in economic growth, have amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars.

The instability caused by terrorism has deterred investors, slowed down industrial growth and forced the government to divert significant resources towards security measures rather than development projects.

Consequently, Pakistan has found itself increasingly dependent on international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), leading to a cycle of economic hardship and inflation that has severely affected the common man.

While Pakistan has suffered greatly, the irony is that regional players who contributed little or nothing to the fight against terrorism have reaped economic and strategic benefits.

Certain countries have secured lucrative trade and defense agreements, receiving international support and investment despite their minimal involvement in counterterrorism efforts.

These discrepancies have been openly acknowledged by prominent world leaders, highlighting the double standards in global geopolitics.

Pakistan, despite its sacrifices, continues to struggle economically and diplomatically, while others in the region have been rewarded with preferential treatment and economic opportunities.

In addition to this, the United States has historically shaped its relationship with Pakistan based on strategic interests, engaging when needed and withdrawing when objectives were met.

During the Cold War, Pakistan played a key role in countering Soviet influence and post-9/11, it became a frontline ally in the war on terror.

However, Washington’s approach has often been transactional, leaving Pakistan to deal with long-term consequences once immediate interests faded.

This pattern underscores the need for Pakistan to adopt a more self-reliant foreign policy that ensures its sacrifices translate into lasting national gains rather than temporary alliances dictated by external powers.

Despite these adversities, Pakistan’s steadfast efforts against terrorism have earned sporadic international recognition.

U.S.President Donald Trump recently acknowledged Pakistan’s role in capturing a high-profile terrorist, describing its cooperation as vital to global security.

Similarly, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton admitted that after leveraging Pakistan’s support in defeating Soviet forces in Afghanistan, the U.S. abandoned it, leaving Pakistan to manage the fallout.

This disengagement allowed militant groups to flourish, perpetuating instability in the region.

On the battlefield, Pakistan has achieved significant gains.

Its armed forces and intelligence agencies have successfully dismantled major terrorist organizations, reducing the frequency and intensity of attacks.

Landmark military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad have played a pivotal role in restoring security to previously insurgency-ridden areas.

The resilience of the Pakistani people, coupled with the sacrifices of their defenders, has prevented the country from succumbing to extremism.

Pakistan’s extensive counterterrorism experience has positioned it as a crucial player in global security discussions.

The expertise of its security apparatus is recognized internationally, providing an opportunity to assume a leadership role in counterterrorism cooperation.

Diplomatic efforts, such as the Pakistan-Afghanistan peace process and regional stability initiatives, further underscore the country’s commitment to fostering long-term peace.

As Pakistan assesses the ramifications of its prolonged engagement in the war on terror, it must reflect on both its losses and gains.

The nation has endured profound human and economic suffering, faced diplomatic challenges and contended with a distorted global narrative.

Yet, its sacrifices have not been entirely in vain.

The substantial decline in terrorist activities, the strengthening of security institutions, and the growing acknowledgment of its counterterrorism efforts are notable achievements.

Looking ahead, Pakistan must pivot towards economic recovery, strategic regional diplomacy and proactive global engagement.

Its sacrifices should yield tangible benefits through economic partnerships, infrastructural development and equitable treatment in international forums.

Only through astute policymaking and a balanced foreign policy can Pakistan ensure that its resilience translates into lasting gains, securing a stable and prosperous future for its people.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad. ([email protected])